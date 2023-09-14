Police officers in Trinidad and Tobago are being urged to make use of available counseling following the death of two members of their police force.

The T&T Police Service was thrown into shock and mourning, after a woman police constable killed a fellow policeman then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide at her house.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association Insp Gideon Dickson made a plea with his colleagues to utilize the support systems in the service.

He urged them to seek professional help for whatever they were going through.

He didn’t directly address the incident, but Dickson said that police officers need to remember that they are also human beings.

The job of a police officer, he said, comes with the onus of preservation of life, and that included their own.