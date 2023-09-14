Grenada’s Belmont estate has received three international awards for its chocolates.

At the International Chocolate Awards’ Bean-to-Bar Craft Chocolatier Competition Belmont estate’s chocolate bars Pure White’ captured a gold award and ‘Creamy Caramel’ a bronze award under the category Plain/Origin white chocolate bars.

Under the category Milk bars with an infusion or flavouring, the bar ‘Pure Grenada’ was bestowed with a bronze award.

The chocolate bar ‘Pure White’ also received a special award for “Self Made Cocoa Butter”.

According to its chocolate story, Belmont Estate’s history of growing cocoa dates back to the 1700s.

It was in May 2017 that Belmont Estate opened the doors of its chocolate factory and Belmont Estate’s Fine Chocolate line was born.

The winners of the 2023 Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition, were judged remotely by an international pool of judges and Grand Jury during the Summer of 2023.