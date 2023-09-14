France has called for a stop to the sale of tech giant Apple’s iPhone 12 over concerns of electromagnetic radiation levels.

France’s watchdog, responsible for the governing of radio frequencies called on Apple to fix existing phones.

The company has been warned that if the issue cannot be resolved via a software update, they must recall every iPhone 12 ever sold in the country, the BBC reports.

According to Reuters, following the action taken by France, Belgium has now said that it would review the potential health risks linked to the three year old device. It was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with radiation standards.

Apple says it is contesting the review by the French watchdog and that it has provided the regulator with lab results from the tech giant itself and third parties which show the device is compliant with all the relevant rules.