Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Education has announced the award of scholarships based on the results of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) 2023.

In a statement on Thursday, T&T’s Education Ministry noted the scholarships in the 10 cognate groups are awarded solely based on academic performance.

It added for academic year 2022/2023, the Trinidadian Government awarded 100 scholarships comprising 45 open and 55 additional scholarships, based on the results of CAPE.

It said two President’s Medals will also be awarded.

Trinidad’s Ministry of Education added that of the 100 scholarships, 60 per cent were awarded to female students, while 40 per cent were awarded to male students.