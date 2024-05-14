Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says plans are underway to leverage Emirates Airline’s routes and networks into the Caribbean and Latin America.

Bartlett made the disclosure following fruitful discussions with senior executives of Emirates Airline.

Emirates Airline, based in Dubai, is one of the world’s largest airlines that connects its customers to a network of over 150 destinations.

With the airline’s existing flights to Miami and upcoming flights to Bogota, Colombia, there’s a strategic effort to enhance Jamaica and the Caribbean’s connectivity within their network. Additionally, the minister envisions forging stronger partnerships with Caribbean entities and the airline, with plans to establish a hub in the medium term.

Through strong code sharing partnerships with other airlines like Avianca, Copa and Caribbean airlines, Emirates would have several options of increasing its footprints in the region.