Barbados has recorded an increase in fires for the year 2023.

As a result of this, Barbadian homeowners are being urged to take precautions this yuletide season.

According to Loop News, the Barbados Fire Service responded to1,294 fires between the period January10th to December 10th.

Barbados’s Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard, in his Christmas message, said this was an increase, when compared to 2022’s figures of 949.

Mr. Maynard said these numbers aren’t just statistics, noting that they represent families affected and communities shattered.

He called for Barbadians to come together as a nation to promote and encourage fire safety practices.