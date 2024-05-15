As St. Vincent and the Grenadines battles with water availability issues, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is appealing to Government institutions monitor their taps and ensure that all leaks are reported immediately.

This appeal in particular came from the CWSA’s Public Relations and Marketing Manager Ms. Joan Ryan during a press conference held on Tuesday to update the nation on the ongoing water issues being faced.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to government institutions to please keep an eye on your usage, one, and the taps; at the end of the workday ensure that all taps are closed. If there are leaks, report them to the appropriate agency for an immediate fix.

This is not a time when we can turn a blind eye. I am expecting that all institutions of government will take this seriously and ensure that at the end of each break period for the schools in particular, that all taps are closed and at the end of the workday that everything is locked down tight so that there is no wastage overnight because that can really drain the system.” Ms. Ryan said.

The CWSA operates mainly from twelve water supply sources.

According to Ms. Ryan, four of those sources are operating at critically low levels. The affected sources are, Dalaway, Majorca, Montreal and Mamoon.