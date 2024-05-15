Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Frankie Joseph has emphasized the importance of the community’s cooperation to police investigations.

During a recent community walk-through and town hall meeting, the deputy commissioner, while making his contribution, highlighted the provisions under the Witness Special Measures Act. He explained how the act protects the anonymity of witnesses, allowing them to give evidence in court with a distorted image and voice from an undisclosed location.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police assured the community of the RSVGPF’s commitment to maintaining confidentiality and encouraged residents to trust the police with sensitive information, emphasizing that effective crime fighting is a shared responsibility.

According to an official release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the response from the Park Hill community was overwhelmingly positive and constructive, reflecting a mutual desire for enhanced police services and deeper community engagement.