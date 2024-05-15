A police constable attached to Trinidad and Tobago’s Arima Police Station was shot dead while out at a bar in Chaguanas.

According to police reports, 54-year-old Dale Mayers was inside a restaurant with his wife and a mutual friend.

They were seated in a patio area when they were confronted by an armed man who announced a hold-up.

Video of the incident showed Mayers pull out his service-issued firearm while still seated.

He managed to shoot in the direction of the suspect, hitting him twice on the upper torso.

But the injured man returned fire and discharged his weapon in the direction of the seated officer.

A 23-year-old suspect from Nelson Street in Port of Spain has since been detained and is currently under police guard after going there to be treated for gunshot wounds to both shoulders.

He told investigators he was shot in a drive by incident near his home.

The police were notified and a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau responded, and they informed the 23-year-old that he matched the description of the suspect in the killing of PC Mayers.