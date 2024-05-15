The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is warning those misusing scarce water resources of their legislative power.

The CWSA’s General Manager Winsbert Quow made mention of this during a media conference held on Tuesday afternoon.

He noted that there are persons still washing their vehicles, power washing their homes and more despite the water rationing that has been activated by the authority.

He said that while they will try their best to speak persons about their water misuse, the CWSA will have to take measures to restrict their water access if they insist on continuing.

“And our supervisors opine that they are still seeing people that are using hoses to wash their vehicles, wash pavements; someone said some people are still power washing their pavements during this time. You know, yesterday I was driving home and I saw someone using a hose in the public to wash their SUV.

Now, our legislation gives us the authority to take measures to reduce the wastage of water if we are seeing that occurring. So they have been trying and have been doing that, of course, we’ll be sensitive, we’ll speak to you first, but if the practice continues, we may have to take measures to restrict your supply in the interest of the public good.” He said.

Mr. Quow said that a joint effort from the CWSA and the general public is needed in order to navigate these times of low water availability.