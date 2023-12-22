Ambassador Fiona Huei Chun Fan of the Republic of China (Taiwan) together with Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Hon. Curtis King and Chief Education Officer Mrs. Kay Martin-Jack handed over the first batch of Taiwan Bursary Scholarship 2023 to Vincentian students during a ceremony at the Community College on 11 December, 2023.

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King expressed his gratitude to Taiwan, especially on the continuous support from Taiwan government on education cooperation with SVG, including the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship, ICDF Scholarship and Bursary scholarship, with the Bursary touching upon primary, secondary and Tertiary school students.

Ambassador Fiona Fan pointed out that this year, 524 Vincentian students from primary, secondary and tertiary education and technical institutions are beneficiaries of the scholarship, among whom EC$ 320,600 will be divided. Since the start of the bursary in 1998, over 11 thousand Vincentian students have benefited from it.