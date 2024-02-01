Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein is advising the public against purchasing illegal livestock and agricultural products.

He said that citizens of T&T must be cautious of the illegal importation of animals and animal products. The agriculture minister said this activity poses a threat to the twin island republic’s ecosystems as well as jeopardizes the livelihoods of citizens.

He called on persons to report any incident of this illicit activity.

T&T’s agriculture minister said this action can have a severe impact on communities and on overall health.

Minister Hosein said that the health of loved ones must not be compromised and urged everyone to be proactive in safeguarding Trinidad and Tobago’s environmental and public health.