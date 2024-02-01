Chief Executive Officer of Facebook parent company Meta Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology to families hurt by social media.

Mr. Zuckerberg’s apology came during a senate hearing where he, as well as the bosses of TikTok, Snap, X and Discord were questioned for almost four hours by senators.

The questions were mainly focused on what each company is doing to protect children using their sites.

Mr Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew voluntarily agreed to testify – but the heads of Snap, X and messaging platform Discord initially refused and were sent government-issued subpoenas.

Behind the five tech bosses sat families who said their children had self-harmed or killed themselves as a result of social media content.

According to the BBC there is currently legislation going through Congress which aims to hold social media companies to account for material posted on their platforms.