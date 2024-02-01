Guyana’s first laparoscopic kidney transplant has been performed at their Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The surgeons successfully conducted the surgery on a woman who donated her kidney to a 17-year-old male relative.

According to the GPHC he was suffering from chronic kidney failure attributed to Type One diabetes.

In their statement, the hospital said that the procedure was a resounding success, as the transplanted kidney is functioning exceptionally well.

The patient, according to the statement, has shown no further need for dialysis, demonstrating the effectiveness of the procedure in restoring renal health.

Dr Kishore Persaud, the lead surgeon for the groundbreaking procedure, expressed enthusiasm about the positive outcome.