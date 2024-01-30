A teacher in Trinidad and Tobago is now dead after falling off a cliff during a party.

The teacher, identified as Renee Mitchell of Corinth Village died following a fatal fall at San Fernando Hill. According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) she taught at Brighton AC Primary School and was also an education specialist.

She was attending Illusion’s Solset: Supernova Premium Drinks Fete on Saturday night which was held along the San Fernando Hill.

According to reports, at around 11:55pm she went with her boyfriend to a cliffside to relieve herself near a hedge.

The dirt she was standing on gave way and she fell an estimated 80 feet, then rolled almost 20 feet before stopping.

Her boyfriend immediately notified police and fire officers at the party, and the officers responded.