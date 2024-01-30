Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, along with his close aide, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The sentencing came in a case related to the leaking of state secrets.

According to Al Jazeera, the court established under the Official Secrets Act found Khan guilty of misusing the confidential cable sent by a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States.

The charge has been repeatedly denied by Pakistan’s former Prime Minister. He said that the document contained evidence that his removal from power was a plot hatched by his political opponents with help from the United States Government.

The US and the Pakistani army have rejected this accusation.

Khan was Pakistan’s leader from August 2018 to April 2022 when he lost a vote of confidence in the parliament. He has been in jail since August last year, facing trial in multiple cases.