The Bahamas is making a push to reduce its crime level following a travel advisory issued by the United States of America.

The security alert was raised by the US Embassy as the archipelago has reported 19 slayings so far in 2024.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force held a news conference to provide an update on their recent operations that led to seizure of weapons, ammunition and drugs.

None of these 19 killings have been travelers to the Bahamas.

The US Embassy, in their advisory, said the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama have seen the bulk of the violence, with most of it being related to “retaliatory gang violence”.