One day after a report from Trinidad and Tobago’s Police Complaints Authority (PCA) was tabled in the House of Representatives which revealed an increase in the number of complaints against officers, including extra-judicial killings, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has expressed concern over the uptick.

Public Information Officer for the TTPS Insp Michelle Lewis headed a press briefing at the Police Administration Building along Edward Street in Port of Spain.

Questions were posed to her by the media on whether the TTPS was aware of the PCA’s report and its contents.

She alluded that the increase in police involved shootings may be as a result of the increased number of weapons available to criminals.

Insp Lewis revealed that officers will be further trained on the use of force policy of the TTPS, in a bid to curb any unnecessary use of firearms.