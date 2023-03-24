Akley Olton, an award-winning filmmaker from St Vincent and the Grenadines, has released a film, SugarLands, exploring slavery links between Wales and his small island state.

Olton and the film were highlighted by the print and online journalistic platform the welsh agenda.

The film was commissioned in 2022 by the University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD).

Decolonisation of the curriculum is now an important issue at most of the older universities and the college at Lampeter is no exception.

The Director has expressed thanks and gratitude to all those who participated in the production of the film and encourages everyone to share it because it explains how slavery went on the island and can be used to help to make History classes more engaging.

Olton said the story of how things went in the colonial times was told by the colonisers but this is a chance to hear an explanation in familiar voices and in language everyone could understand. The goal is to further the emancipation process by creating media that makes this kind of information more accessible.