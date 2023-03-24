Guyana’s Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has been appointed as Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS) Council.

Benn took up his appointment while attending the Council of Ministers’ Meeting in Grenada this week.

The minister is the first Guyanese to chair the RSS.

Guyana joined the RSS in September 2022 when President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali signed of the Instrument of Accession.

The RSS is made up of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Guyana, and Barbados.

The Regional Security System (RSS) was created out of a need for a collective response to security threats, which were impacting on the stability of the region in the early 1970’s and 1980’s.

In October 1982, four members of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States, namely, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Barbados to provide for “mutual assistance on request”.