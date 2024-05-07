Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young has confirmed that the government has developed a sense of optimism regarding the sale of the now-defunct Petrotrin refinery after a group recently expressed interest in the asset.

Responding to reporters at a media conference on Monday afternoon, Young said that it has always been on the government’s wishlist for the refinery to be operationalised and restarted.

T&T’s Energy Minister noted however that the interested party would have to be able to address several issues including asset management and the financial capability to operate the refinery.

Minister Young also noted that the group has yet to “put in” a proposal, after which the assessment would be completed.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Piarco International Airport on February 28, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley noted that a buyer was interested in the refinery and would have planned a visit to view the company’s data room some two weeks later.