Twenty-five people in Barbados have been displaced from one blaze which flattened six homes, and gutted and damaged six others.

The time of call on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 10:23 pm to report the fire at Wellington Street, Bridgetown, St Michael.

Initially, two water tenders responded to the incident. There were Water Tender 4 from the Bridgetown Fire Station and Water Tender 1 from the Port Fire Station. Then subsequently, two other trucks were requested a water tanker. The additional appliances were Water Tender 5 from Arch Hall, Water Tender 8 from Worthing Station and the tanker from Arch Hall.

Barbados’ Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard was on the scene but the incident was under the command of Divisional Officer Wayne Vaughan.

The 18 fire officers, worked assiduously to extinguish the quickly-moving fire as houses in Wellington are very close. Despite efforts, six homes were completely destroyed, two were extensively damaged and four were slightly damaged. As a result of the damages, 25 are now without homes.