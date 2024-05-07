Pakistan has experienced its “wettest April since 1961”, receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, the country’s weather agency has said.

April rainfall was recorded at 59.3mm (2.3 inches), “excessively above” the normal average of 22.5mm (0.9 inches), the metrology department said in its monthly climate report released late on Friday.

The highest rainfall was recorded in the southwestern province of Balochistan with 437 percent more than average.

At least 144 people also died in the thunderstorms and house collapses due to heavy rains in April.

The largest death toll was reported in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 84 people died, including 38 children, and more than 3,500 homes were damaged.

While much of Asia is sweltering due to heatwaves, Pakistan’s national monthly temperature for April was 23.67 degrees Celsius, 0.87C lower than the average of 24.54C, the report added.