Popular US-based Jamaican producer Rvssian has a new joint track coming with American rapper, Trippie Redd, Tommy Lee Sparta and dancehall don dada, Vybz Kartel.

Vybz Kartel’s long-term incarceration has done little to thwart his musical efforts in the dancehall arena or his collaborative efforts with international acts. The latest evidence of this comes courtesy of Head Concussion founder, Rvssian, who is producing a brand-new track with the dancehall guru and young rapper Trippie Redd.

The move was announced on Instagram by Rvssian himself, who shared a few stills from the music video shoot that took place in Jamaica. According to the post location, the video was shot in Tivoli Gardens in Kingston – the infamous hometown of former area leader and notorious drug lord, the aptly named Christopher “Dudus” Coke.

Evidently, fans are looking forward to the new collab and are expecting the unlikely duo to create a hit. Rvssian has always bridged the gap between American and Jamaican artists to produce monster collabs with the biggest names in the industry.