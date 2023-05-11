The Argyle International Airport (AIA) has advised travellers that the Airport Service Charge Act of St Vincent and the Grenadines has been amended and Gazetted as of April 11, 2023.

In a statement, the AIA notes the Airport Service Charge Act, Cap. 74 is amended by deleting “XCD $50.00 or USD $20.00” and substituting with “XCD $100.00 or USD $40.00.”

The Chief CEO says in simple terms, the Airport Service Charge, which was reduced as an incentive during the COVID-19 pandemic, will revert to the original XCD $100.00 or USD $40.00.

The effective date is June 1, 2023, for travel booked on and after June 1, 2023.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Airport Service charge was reduced from $100 to $50, which was authorized by Statutory Rule and Order No. 22 of 2022 and was undertaken as a symbolic means to encourage regional travel.