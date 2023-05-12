Edoardo Bove’s second-half goal gave Jose Mourinho’s Roma the advantage over Bayer Leverkusen after the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The 20-year-old passed into the bottom corner after Tammy Abraham’s shot was saved to score his first European goal.

Leverkusen’s best chance saw Florian Wirtz drag wide in the sixth minute.

They had a chance to equalise in the 86th minute but Jeremie Frimpong’s effort after a mistake by Rui Patricio was blocked.

Penalty appeals from the same incident were waved away by Premier League referee Michael Oliver.