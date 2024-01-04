Family time takes on new meaning at the tattoo shop, especially for Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama.

The 18-year-old recently shared a photo of her dad sporting a peace sign as he got inked, with the caption “Tatted together” on her Instagram Story.

Alabama, whose mother is Shanna Moakler, displayed her own Stevie Wonder lyric tattoo on her hand, alongside two small stars on the back of her hand.

Meanwhile, Travis opted to touch up his classic “Self Made” knuckle tattoo, which he has had since his traumatic plane crash in 2008.

The refreshed tattoo was done by artist Chuey Quintanar, as Travis reflected on how being around his kids was the only way he could sleep after the accident due to severe PTSD.

Travis is a devoted father of four, including son Landon and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with Shanna, as well as baby boy Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

His love for Alabama was evident when he celebrated her 18th birthday by gifting her and Landon matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.