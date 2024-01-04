In less than two days and 642 balls, India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the shortest Test match ever played.

On the first day, South Africa was bowled out for 55 runs, and despite Aiden Markram’s impressive 106, they were all out again for 176 by the end of the second morning.

The tourists chased down the 79 runs needed for victory by the afternoon session on day two at Newlands.

This remarkable match ended with India’s triumph, resulting in a series draw of 1-1.

South Africa was previously involved in the shortest Test match ever played in 1932 against Australia, which was decided in just 656 balls.