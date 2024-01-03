The Minister of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sabato Caesar, is urging farmers, fishers, and workers to come together and take action in 2024.

Despite surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and La Soufriere’s eruptions through collective efforts and committed leadership, the country is still on the path to a complete recovery.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and Rural Transformation released an official statement in which the Minister stated that several acres of land will undergo rigorous soil testing to guide farmers, given the disruptions in the supply chain of fertilizer and other inputs that have not yet been fully resolved.

The Minister emphasized that the military conflict and climate change have also affected crop growth, and that the country must unite to focus on food production and distinguish between having a job and actually working.

In his New Year message, the Minister encouraged everyone to come together for the prosperity campaign of 2024, stating that by raising the quality of outputs, the nation can overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and create a prosperous and sustainable future for all.