Despite a fervent plea by Tory Lanez to Judge David Herriford on Monday, the court denied his request for a new trial.

The rapper was found guilty on three felony charges for the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in December last year but shortly after filed a motion for a new trial at the end of March. On Tuesday, Lanez’s attempt at freedom was curtailed after the presiding judge denied the motion.

The ruling did not come without its share of commotion, as Lanez’s lawyers also filed a motion to disqualify the judge.

The hearing for a new trial began on Monday with Lanez’s court appearance following up a targeted public relations campaign directed at the District Attorney and the judge as Lanez spoke on audio video about the evidence in question in the last two weeks.

During arguments presented by his attorneys, Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma, it was argued that the DNA result from the gun was in question. However, Lanez’s lawyers did not present any new evidence, only their own expert analyzing the DNA evidence, something that his trial counsel should have been prudent in doing.