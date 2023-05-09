Three Vincentian students have emerged the winners of a regional songwriting competition.

Students from four of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) member countries have captured the top positions in the 2023 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Songwriting Competition.

In the 13 – 16 age category, Hannah Archibald, Lonya Bullock and Keosha Burke, of the St Joseph’s Convent in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines captured the first place, with Samuel Roberts of the Grenada Seventh Day Adventist Comprehensive School in second place. Faith Gibson of the Antigua Girls High School placed third with her composition on Climate change.

These winners composed their songs on the topic: Social Media.

The 2023 competition focused on songwriting, and required students to compose and produce songs on one of three topics: (i) Social Media Influencing Our Behaviour; (ii) Re- arrange to Address Climate Change; and (iii) Making Food Security our Priority.

The ECCB collaborated with the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU) to launch the Creative Youth Competition (CYC) in September 2018. The CYC is open to students of the eight ECCB member countries ages 13 to 19.