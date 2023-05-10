Captain Sergio Busquets has confirmed he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 18 years at the club.

The former Spain midfielder, 34, has played 718 matches for Barcelona – the third-most in the club’s history.

His list of honours won with the club includes eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, 7 Spanish Super Cups and three Champions Leagues.

Busquets joined the club in 2005 as a youth player, progressing to Barca’s B side before making his first-team debut under manager Pep Guardiola in a 2008 league game against Racing Santander.