St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday January 29th bid farewell to former parliamentarian Mr. Conrad Augustine Sayers.

Former MP Sayers was laid to rest following an official funeral.

As a mark of respect all flags throughout SVG were flown at half-mast on Monday.

Mr. Sayers served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister. Outside of politics, he was an agriculturalist and former President of the Public Service Union.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in reflecting on the life of Mr. Sayers, who served in the Unity Labour Party (ULP) as the Member of Parliament for Central Kingstown from 2001 to 2010, said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has lost someone who was a very devoted servant of the people.

According to the Prime Minister, even after leaving politics Mr. Sayers would contact him regarding issues affecting residents in his community.