Two teenagers are The Bahamas’ latest murder victims.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force reported the boys were in the backyard of a residence in New Providence when two gunmen entered the property just after 6 pm Monday and began shooting.

The first victim, aged 16, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He tried to seek refuge inside the residence, where he later collapsed and died.

The second victim, aged 17, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He ran away from the assailants and his body was later found in a nearby building.

Their deaths took the country’s murder toll for 2024 to 30.

Bahamian Police have appealed to members of the public who may have any additional information to help solve this matter to contact their Criminal Investigation Department.