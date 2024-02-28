Prince Harry has lost a High Court challenge against the government over the level of his security protection when he is in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex had been trying to overturn a ruling which saw his security status downgraded after he stopped being a “working royal”.

His lawyers argued there was unfairness in how the decision was made.

The Home Office previously said his security was decided on a case-by-case basis.

Back in December, when the challenge was made, Home Office lawyers told the High Court Prince Harry would still have publicly-funded police security, but these would be “bespoke arrangements, specifically tailored to him”, rather than the automatic security provided for full-time working royals.

Much of the legal proceedings, which covered security arrangements for senior figures, were held in private in December, with the ruling issued by retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane on Wednesday morning.