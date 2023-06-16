Jamaican artist Teejay has signed with Warner Music Group, in a deal that was described as “Dancehall’s biggest for the year.”

Details of the arrangement, which was signed in Manhattan, were not provided, but the release suggests that it is a publishing deal.

Teejay, in an Instagram post, credited the deal to his latest hit Drift, released in April.

Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, said he was happy to see Dancehall music and another Jamaican artist on the global rise.

TeeJay, whose real name is Timoy Jones, emerged on the Dancehall scene in 2009 with the single Starlight.

In 2012, he released tracks such as My Life, Summer Time, Living My Life and Move From Deh. During that period, Teejay joined forces with Ryme Minista and other Montego Bay artists where they started a music ensemble, for which he did the studio engineering work, on songs such as Rhyme Minista’s Killaz and Killaz.

Following his performance at Reggae Sumfest in 2018, Teejay caught Romeich Major’s eye and later joined the entertainment management family with Ding Dong and Shenseea as stablemates.

TeeJay started his own label, Top Braff Music, in 2019, and is best known for his songs From Rags To Riches, Unfaithful Games, Owna Lane, Henne & Weed, Uptop Boss, Up Top, People, and most recently Drift.