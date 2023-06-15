Work on the Sandals Resort here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is proceeding well says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister while speaking on radio recently noted that resort is set to open by the end of this year and is expected to be fully operational by March of 2024.

However Prime Minister Gonsalves says that he is hopeful that the resort can be operational by February of next year due to a large event that is set to take place.

“Sandals is proceeding well, the construction should be finished sometime by the end of this year. The contractors will pass over the building to the owners at the end of this year, January the latest I’ve been advised. They’re thinking of opening in March…” he said.

The Prime Minister said that it is his hope that the hotel could be opened in February, in time for an event that is set take place at that time.

“I’m trying to see if they can do it February for a particular reason which I’ve made known to them. It would be a wonderful thing if it would open because we are thinking of having a big event in February, it would be wonderful if it is opened for that occasion,” he said.

Sandals represent one of the largest tourism investment projects to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an investment which is expected to lead to the expansion of tourism on the mainland.