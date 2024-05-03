St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to benefit from its partnership with the Government of Canada, through the Canada-CARICOM Expert Deployment Mechanism (CCEDM).
The Canadian Government has committed $5 million over four years, with this support targeted at key areas of development such as institutional strengthening, small arms controls, and debt management assistance.
According to a release from the Agency for Public Information (API), this partnership is poised to play a pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering positive growth.
The Canada-CARICOM Expert Development Manager Andrea Benavides said the program is focused on supporting SVG’s national development goals and fostering strategic partnerships with key stakeholders.
