St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to benefit from its partnership with the Government of Canada, through the Canada-CARICOM Expert Deployment Mechanism (CCEDM).

The Canadian Government has committed $5 million over four years, with this support targeted at key areas of development such as institutional strengthening, small arms controls, and debt management assistance.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information (API), this partnership is poised to play a pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering positive growth.

The Canada-CARICOM Expert Development Manager Andrea Benavides said the program is focused on supporting SVG’s national development goals and fostering strategic partnerships with key stakeholders.

