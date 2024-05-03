Atlanta rapper and the girlfriend of Young Thug, Mariah the Scientist was arrested and booked in an Atlanta jail stemming from a club brawl.

According to TMZ, the “Muggy McGuire” artist was arrested by Fulton County police for reportedly beating Young Thug’s baby mother, Cleopatra Dues at Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge.

The fight is said to have happened months after Dues incarcerated her baby father.

Dues claims that during the fight, Mariah ripped her wig off her scalp and dragged her on the table and floor during the March 28th fight, causing injuries to her legs and feet which she reported at the Zone 2 precinct on March 29th.

On Thursday morning, a video of Mariah tussling with another one of the rapper’s four baby mothers went viral.

Mariah The Scientist was charged with simple battery after she was identified by Dues in an ID lineup. The rapper later bonded out after being charged.