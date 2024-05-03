St. Vincent and the Grenadines has gained certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the dual elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV and syphilis.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is 1 of the 11 countries which have been certified from the Caribbean and the total of 20 in the world.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, this achievement signals to the world that ending paediatric HIV and congenital syphilis through the elimination of Mother to Child transmission of HIV and syphilis are achievable.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the sixth country within the subregion of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to achieve elimination and will be up for re-validation in the next four years.

The Health Ministry, in their release, commended the dedication and commitment of healthcare workers in SVG on achieving certification by the WHO of the dual elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV and syphilis.