In the week of April 13th – 20th , World Pediatrics’ General Orthopedic medical team completed a successful clinic and surgical week at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (“MCMH”).

On April 14th , the clinic was held at the outpatient department at MCMH assessing a total of 47 children with orthopedic concerns ranging from the hips down to the toes such as Blount’s Disease and Club Foot Disease. Of the 47 children seen, 41 were local, 5 came from St. Lucia and 1 from Trinidad and Tobago.

Following the clinic, they executed 10 orthopedic surgeries in a four-day span between April 15th and 18th 2024.

The team has expressed their appreciation in being able to come to St. Vincent and navigate through these complex procedures in efforts to make a tangible difference in the conditions of the children and transform their lives.

This medical team was sponsored by both The Tawani Foundation and OrthoPediatrics.