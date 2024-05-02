Cardi B and Offset fend off fresh claims about their separation by showing a united front at New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers NBA game.

The couple has been experiencing a rough patch over the past several months, with recent claims of them being separated.

The Bronx rapper admitted that she and Offset were not officially back together but they were working on their marital problems.

According to Urban Islandz, Cardi also responded to fans’ criticisms after being with him on New Year’s Eve, weeks after she cried on Instagram Live while airing him out.

However, the couple was said to have been happy to be by each other’s side at the game.

The former Migos rapper shared a few photos of them walking in the arena to get to their courtside seats.