A “zero tolerance” approach must be taken over racism in football and referees at all levels must stop matches if such incidents occur, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said.

Infantino met Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to discuss racism in the sport after the Brazil international spoke out when he was targeted by the crowd in Spain last month.

The FIFA chief labelled the racists “criminals” and said football authorities had to “shoulder responsibility”.

Vinicius, who is Black, has been the target of sustained racist abuse by fans in Spanish stadiums throughout the season, with little done by referees or football bodies to protect him.