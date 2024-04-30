50 Cent shared his reaction to Chris Brown allegedly purchasing Quavo’s concert tickets.

A video of the Former Migos rapper went viral on X, where he was seen performing in front a small group of people.

Fans speculated that Chris Brown might have purchased tickets similar to 50 Cent’s purchase of Ja Rule’s performance tickets back in the day.

Breezy and Quavo have not responded to the allegations but instead, Quavo shared some behind-the-scenes footage of himself and G Herbo shooting a music video with their crew.

50 Cent has been weighing in on rap beef, including Drake vs. artists like The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and Future.