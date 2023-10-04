Dancehall start Teejay has landed on Billboard’s Airplay Chart with his hit Drift.

The summer hit entered the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart at number 47 for the week of October 7th.

This is his first ever entry on any of Billboard’s charts.

Drift was released on June 30 after being recorded in Miami. When asked about the unexpected success of the song, Teejay expressed pure elation.

The song’s success resulted in a record and publishing deal for Teejay with Warner Records, but also a public falling out with DJ Mac, one of the credited producers. The other producers were Panda (PXNDX) and Topbraff Music.

According to DanchehallMag.com, after the squabble, Teejay released a new visualizer for the song on September 20, even though the track already had an official music video with over 12 million views, since its release at the start of summer.

The new video highlights Jamaica’s underground ‘Drift’ car competitions and bike culture.