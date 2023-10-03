The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating a report of aggravated burglary, wounding and rape.

A report from the RSVGPF’s Public Relations and Complaints Department states that police are “carrying out investigations into reports of Aggravated Burglary, Wounding and Unlawful Sexual Intercourse that occurred in Fountain on September 30, 2023.”

Persons with any information that can assist with the investigations are asked to contact the Officer in charge of South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station; or Police Officer you are comfortable with.

All information will be dealt with confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.