Jannik Sinner has pulled off a victory at the China Open on Tuesday, knocking out top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the process.

Sinner’s victory against Spain’s two-time major winner now puts him at 4-3 in their head to head.

According to BBC Sport, the 22-year-old Italian said his performance was at the “very top” of those he had produced in big matches.

This win means he will face Daniil Medvedev in the China Open finals.

After the tournament Sinner will rise to a career-high of the fourth ranked tennis player in the world.