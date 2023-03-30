Teachers in Grenada will receive a salary increase as the Government of Grenada and the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) have signed collective agreements for salary and fringe benefits covering the period 2023 to 2025.

President General of the Grenada Union of Teachers, Jude Bartholomew described the signing as historic, noting negotiations started in December 2022 and historically GUT and other unions most times would have had to march on the streets and go through the Labour Commissioner process for a salary increase.

Bartholomew praised Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and his administration for giving teachers 13 per cent, and added GUT is also happy with the fringe benefits secured.

At the same time, the President General of the Grenada Union of Teachers is calling on all teachers and members to step up their productivity.