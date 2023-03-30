The United States Embassy in Guyana on Wednesday issued a security alert saying it has been “receiving threats against US interests”.

The embassy did not specify the nature of the alleged threats, but said “out of an abundance of caution, we want to inform US citizens that the embassy has increased security protocols due to receiving threats against US interests”.

The embassy said that it was encouraging US citizens to “stay alert, and exercise heighten caution”.

In the past, the Embassy has issued travel alerts and warned citizens about visiting specific areas and to even reconsider travel to Guyana, at specific times.

Guyana’s Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, said he was unaware of any threat against US interests and was also unaware of the statement.

Guyana’s acting Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken was also unaware of any threats against US interests or the Embassy increasing its security protocols.