Tri Tri Fishers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are receiving livelihood support as the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) Programme, with support from the Government of Canada and the United Kingdom, launched its Climate Smart Fisheries Project with an Equipment Handover Ceremony.

According to an official release, the Climate Smart Fisheries Project was a concept included in the Gender Responsive Sectoral Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan (SASAP) for the Agriculture sector, which was selected by the national mechanism for decision making as a priority activity for the country.

The release states that fishers are among the most vulnerable communities impacted by climate change and natural disasters such as hurricanes, increases in sargassum and volcanic eruptions impacting fish stocks, affecting the quality and quantity of their catch.

The EnGenDER Programme is working to help vulnerable populations such as fisherfolk become more resilient. EnGenDER is supporting the Tri Tri fishing community by providing approximately EC$135,127 (US$50,000) in supplies such as freezers, raincoats, buckets, aprons, submersible lights, ice boxes and water boots to boost their fishing capacity, quality of catch and support the various stages of operation from harvesting to processing and storage.

These efforts are expected to help improve the value chain and improve livelihoods.